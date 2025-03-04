Mahakavi G Sankara Kurup Cultural Centre in Kochi vandalised, earthmover torched

KOCHI: Kochi's Mahakavi G Sankara Kurup Memorial Cultural Centre was vandalised by unidentified persons in the wee hours of Tuesday.

An earth-mover machine parked nearby was also torched. The cultural centre located at Abraham Madamakkal Road near Marine Drive was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in February last year.

The Centre hosts cultural events and art exhibitions on a regular basis.

According to Prathapan K K, a watchman, he and his colleague made a security round and went inside the museum at around 10 pm on Monday.

"At around 1 am, when we came out of the museum for a regular security round, it was found that lights installed outside were vandalised. As many as 12 lights installed at the pathway to the gallery were damaged. Similarly, four spotlights installed on the inscriptions of Sankara Kurup were damaged. Also, a motor pump and water line, using which water is pumped to a small pool at the gallery, were vandalised. Soon we informed the caretaker and police officials," Prathapan said.