Mahakavi G Sankara Kurup Cultural Centre in Kochi vandalised, earthmover torched

KOCHI: Kochi's Mahakavi G Sankara Kurup Memorial Cultural Centre was vandalised by unidentified persons in the wee hours of Tuesday.
An earth-mover machine parked nearby was also torched. The cultural centre located at Abraham Madamakkal Road near Marine Drive was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in February last year.
The Centre hosts cultural events and art exhibitions on a regular basis.
According to Prathapan K K, a watchman, he and his colleague made a security round and went inside the museum at around 10 pm on Monday.
"At around 1 am, when we came out of the museum for a regular security round, it was found that lights installed outside were vandalised. As many as 12 lights installed at the pathway to the gallery were damaged. Similarly, four spotlights installed on the inscriptions of Sankara Kurup were damaged. Also, a motor pump and water line, using which water is pumped to a small pool at the gallery, were vandalised. Soon we informed the caretaker and police officials," Prathapan said.
KS Ramadas, the caretaker of the cultural centre, said that an earth-moving machine was found partially burnt. Glasses of another earthmover were also damaged.
"The earthmovers were parked adjacent to the museum as part of the construction work of the new Director General of the Prosecution Office. Someone seeing the fire reported it to the fire department, and the fire was doused by around 1 am. "
"However, only after the fire was doused did the security persons realise that the lights at the cultural centre were damaged. Unfortunately, we don't have any CCTV cameras installed in the area," Ramadas said.
Ernakulam Central Police registered a case following the complaint filed by SITCO Associates, who is constructing the Director General of Prosecution Office in Kochi.
The company owned two earthmover machines which were vandalised by the accused person.
Kochi Corporation has also filed a police complaint requesting a probe into the incident. "We have found that there are security cameras in another building located at Abraham Madamakkal Road. We are examining the camera footage. Also, we are collecting statements from people who passed by the area in the early morning. The security persons at the cultural centre claimed that no persons were seen in the area during the night," a police officer said.
The cultural centre is developed and maintained by Kochi Corporation. In a press release issued by Kochi Corporation, the incident took place after midnight in the cultural centre, which has round-the-clock security services.
"By the time the security personnel arrived after hearing the noise, the attackers had already fled the scene. Based on the complaint, the police visited the site and conducted an inspection. Viewing the attack on a key public institution in the city center as a serious matter, the Kochi Municipal Corporation Secretary has filed a complaint with the police, demanding a thorough investigation," said the release.