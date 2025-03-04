Vizhinjam tops ports in eastern and southern regions in February

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vizhinjam International Seaport handled the maximum number of cargoes among the 15 ports in the eastern and southern regions of the country in February — 78,833 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) from 40 ships. The port managed more cargo than the Chennai port which led the chart in the region in January.

Lauding the achievement, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the port was able to do amazing work just eight months after the trial run and three months after the commencement of commercial operations.

“Vizhinjam’s importance in the global maritime arena is increasing. The growth of the port will definitely reflect well in the development of Kerala. The government will move forward with determination to make the Vizhinjam International Port one of the best ports in the world,” he said.

Vizhinjam continues to have a busy season with multiple port calls this week. There are at least 24 vessels lined up for docking till March 9. The port has already handled three times more cargo than the original estimates.

Pranav Choudhary, CEO of Adani Ports SEZ which operates the Vizhinjam port, had earlier said the number of ships calling at the port is expected to hit 250 soon. The port is on track to become a key hub linking Asia and Europe, especially with Mediterranean Shipping Company’s (MSC) announcement that it will make the port a regular stop by the first week of March.

This move will pave the way for larger vessels to dock at Vizhinjam. The port will also begin welcoming ships from Africa in March.