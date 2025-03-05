Panel grants nod, decks cleared for Wayanad tunnel road construction

KOZHIKODE: Clearing the decks for the construction of the Kozhikode-Wayanad twin tube tunnel road, the State Level Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) has approved the project, albeit with 25 conditions, which include ensuring appropriate safety precautions
After considering the project in eight meetings, the panel approved the construction of a four-lane twin tunnel road with a four-lane approach road – the Rs 1643.33-crore project is being built as an alternative to the Thamarassery Ghat Road – in its March 1 meeting.
The government appointed KITCO Ltd as the project proponent. The Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd is the implementing agency. The contract to build the tunnel has been awarded to Dilip Buildcon Ltd, while Royal Infrastructure Company has been tasked with building the approach road.
The SEAC has mandated holding meetings every six months to check whether its conditions are being met and asked that a report be submitted to it.
Meanwhile, the SEAC’s stance to allow the tunnel road’s construction in the landslide-prone area, with ‘utmost care’, has sparked criticism.
“Even the SEAC is concerned about the vibrations during excavations in landslide-prone areas. It said the project documents do not provide explanation on the vibration and overpressure impact of blasting at various distances and on nearby structures. SEAC is acknowledging several environmental risks but has still allowed the project, by just asking the company to be careful. This is a mockery of public understanding,” said N Badusha, president of Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi.
SEAC’s conditions
Since the tunnel is being constructed in an environmentally sensitive area, appropriate safety precautions should be taken
Micro-scale mapping should be done and regular monitoring should be carried out in landslide-prone areas
Automated weather stations should be set up on both sides of the tunnel road to provide warnings in the event of extremely heavy rain
A four-member committee should be formed as nominated by the district collector 3.0579 hectares of forest land should be acquired to protect the Appankapu elephant corridor
Monitoring should be carried out to protect endangered bird species such as Banasura Chilappan and Nilgiri Sholakili