Severe waterlogging triggers mass exodus from Kerala's Vembanad lake banks

KOCHI: From Thanneermukkom to Purappillikavu, hundreds of hamlets located on the banks of Vembanad lake are witnessing mass exodus. Residents, mostly daily wagers, are forced to abandon their homes and shift to rented accommodation due to severe waterlogging.

Normally, the water level in the lake rises during the Malayalam month of Vrischikam (November-December) but recedes within a month. However, there is no respite this time, and the water level remains high as the sea level has gone up due to a phenomenon locally referred to as ‘kallakadal’. Scientists explain this as lateral swell caused by an oceanic current from the South African coast that combines with the current in the Indian Ocean.

“The past four months have been hell for us. Sewage lines have choked and polluted water enters our homes spreading diseases. Our legs start itching once we step into the water and we have to wash our limbs with Dettol multiple times a day. Two people have died of dengue in the Edakochi area in recent times,” said Shiny, a resident of Edakochi.

She said though the previous government sanctioned `4.85 crore to build a bund wall and desilt the lake, the work has been delayed due to tendering issues. “We have decided to take out a march to the village office on Wednesday demanding immediate government intervention,” Shiny said.

She said the residents had met Industries Minister P Rajeeve and Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine earlier seeking steps to save their lives.

“We have to depend on houses located around 1km away from Edakochi to tend to our primary needs. However, how can young girls and the elderly walk such a long distance and knock on the doors of unknown people? None, including the MLA, mayor or the collector, has visited the area till date,” she lamented.

Chellanam panchayat member K D Prasad said around 1,500 families living in five wards have been affected due to waterlogging.

“Roads have been inundated in many areas and people have to wade through waist-deep water to reach the main road. Families are unable to use toilets in their homes and are forced to depend on houses in high-elevation areas. The panchayat has passed a resolution seeking immediate intervention. It has been sent to the government,” Prasad said.