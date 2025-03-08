Auto driver dies after assault by private bus workers in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM: An autorickshaw driver died after being assaulted by three workers of a private bus in Kodur, Malappuram, on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Latheef, 48, son of Alavi, of Thayyil House, Kuzhippuram, near Mattathur in Malappuram district.

Following a complaint from Latheef’s relatives, Malappuram police took the private bus workers into custody. Malappuram Inspector Vishnu P said a preliminary postmortem report cited heart attack as the cause of Latheef’s death.

“However, the report indicates that the physical assault by the bus workers contributed to the circumstances that triggered his heart attack. Their arrests will be formally recorded after their statements are taken,” the officer said.

Latheef, who worked at the Othukkungal autorickshaw stand, was assaulted by the staff of the bus PTB (KL 08 BH 5507) which operates on the Tirur-

Manjeri route. The attack occurred around 10am.

The bus workers saw Latheef picking up two women passengers at a bus stop in Vadakkemanna while he was driving ahead of the bus. Angered by this, they chased his autorickshaw, intercepted it, and assaulted him for giving the women a ride. A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the bus driver assaulting Latheef.