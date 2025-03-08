Auto driver dies after assault by private bus workers in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM: An autorickshaw driver died after being assaulted by three workers of a private bus in Kodur, Malappuram, on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Latheef, 48, son of Alavi, of Thayyil House, Kuzhippuram, near Mattathur in Malappuram district.
Following a complaint from Latheef’s relatives, Malappuram police took the private bus workers into custody. Malappuram Inspector Vishnu P said a preliminary postmortem report cited heart attack as the cause of Latheef’s death.
“However, the report indicates that the physical assault by the bus workers contributed to the circumstances that triggered his heart attack. Their arrests will be formally recorded after their statements are taken,” the officer said.
Latheef, who worked at the Othukkungal autorickshaw stand, was assaulted by the staff of the bus PTB (KL 08 BH 5507) which operates on the Tirur-
Manjeri route. The attack occurred around 10am.
The bus workers saw Latheef picking up two women passengers at a bus stop in Vadakkemanna while he was driving ahead of the bus. Angered by this, they chased his autorickshaw, intercepted it, and assaulted him for giving the women a ride. A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the bus driver assaulting Latheef.
Witnesses said the bus workers grabbed him by the neck and struck him on the chest. Latheef sustained injuries around his neck.
After the attack, Latheef called his elder brother and recounted the incident. He then drove to the Malappuram Government Taluk Hospital, where he collapsed and died. Later, the police took the three bus workers into custody and seized the bus. Latheef’s autopsy was conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital in Manjeri.
After the news spread, the autorickshaw drivers in the area staged a protest at Othukkungal, blocking buses passing through the area. The protest disrupted traffic for an hour before the police intervened to restore normalcy.
“Bus workers behave like goons, as if they have the authority to assault anyone,” said Kabeer, an autorickshaw driver. “Latheef, even during this fasting month, would reach the autorickshaw stand by 7am, working hard to support his family. Who gave these bus workers the right to assault an auto-rickshaw driver or anyone else? They took his life over tickets worth just Rs 20. They must be given strict punishment,” he said.