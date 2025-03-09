Perumkaliyattam festival returns to Thrikaripur after 25 years

KANNUR: After a 25-year hiatus, the historic Perumkaliyattam festival has made a grand return to Thrikaripur Sree Ramavilyam Kazhagam. This revered event, deeply rooted in tradition, attracts nearly 10 lakh devotees from across Kerala and beyond. Dedicated to the feet of Lord Parasurama, the temple holds immense significance among the Kazhagams of North Kerala, transforming the festival into a regional celebration of faith and culture.

Located in southern Thrikaripur village in Kasaragod district, the Kazhagam is part of a larger religious entity comprising five affiliated temples: Sree Olavara Mundyakavu Devaswom, Sree Kuleri Mundya Devaswom, Sree Padanna Mundya Devaswom, Sree Thadiyan Koval Mundya Devaswom, and Sree Kuruvappally Ara Devaswom. It serves a vast community across the Thrikaripur, Padanna, and Valiyaparamba panchayats. The festival, which began on March 5, will continue until March 12.

Held once every 25 years, Perumkaliyattam is a grand spectacle featuring 99 Theyyakolams. Known for its spiritual grandeur and inclusivity, the festival transcends caste and religious boundaries, bringing people together in a shared celebration of devotion and cultural heritage.

The Perumkaliyattam festival was previously held in 1949, 1974, and 1999. Now, after another quarter-century, the Theyyams have returned to Thrikaripur in 2025.

Among the prominent Kazhagams of North Kerala’s Thiyya community-Ezhimala Kuravanthatta Kazhagam, Thrikaripur Sree Ramavilyam Kazhagam, Thruthi Nilamangalam Kazhagam, and Palakunnu Kazhagam-Sree Ramavilyam Kazhagam stand as the most significant. It is associated with numerous temples and Kavus between Pazhayangadi and Kottikulam, serving as a key centre for the cultural prosperity and growth of the Thiyya community.

“Sree Ramavilyam Kazhagam is known for its inclusivity. We inaugurated the festival with an Iftar party on March 5, welcoming devotees and art lovers from all communities. We have arranged meals for nearly ten lakh devotees throughout the festival. Special bus services have also been introduced,” said Gangadharan Thrikkaripur, chairman of the Sree Ramavilyam Kazhagam committee.

“I was the vice-president of the Kazhagam during the 1999 festival, and this year, we have upheld all rituals and traditions. A total of 99 theyyams will be performed, along with various cultural programmes. This year’s celebrations have also seen the participation of several prominent figures, including Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi,” he added.