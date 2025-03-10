Ships connecting Europe to Asia start berthing at Vizhinjam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: MSC MIA, the first mothership under MSC’s flagship Jade service, docked at Vizhinjam on Sunday, marking a momentous occasion for the international seaport.

The port’s inclusion in the global shipping network is seen as a strategic move, establishing it as a vital link in trade between Asia and Europe.

The MSC MIA made a smooth berthing at 2.25am. The massive ship measures 399.99m in length, 62m in width, and has a draft of 16m. It boasts a carrying capacity of 1.97 lakh tonnes and can carry 23,756 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). Its voyage commenced from Qingdao port in China, stopping at Busan port in South Korea, Ningbo-Shoushan port in China, Shanghai port in China, Yantian port in China and Singapore port before reaching Vizhinjam.

The ship is scheduled to depart on Monday, continuing its journey to Valencia port in Spain, and ultimately ending at Barcelona port in Spain and Gioia Tauro Port in Italy.

The colossal vessel belongs to the MSC GULSUN class, known for launching the world’s first 24-container-deck ships.