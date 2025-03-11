BJP to begin LSG poll preparations from April 1

KOCHI: The core committee of the state BJP that met in Kochi on Monday decided to start preparations for the upcoming local body elections from April 1. A meeting of the party’s district and state office-bearers will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on March 17 to finalise an action plan.

The BJP will start forming election management committees at the panchayat and municipality levels from the first week of April. The committees will identify winnable wards.

A state-level workshop for the party’s current elected local body members will also be held in the first week of April in which the political mood in wards and favourable factors will be discussed. Similar workshops will be held at the district and local body levels later.

The BJP has 1,542 elected members in local bodies across Kerala and the party is hopeful of doubling its representation in the December elections. At present, the BJP rules 18 local bodies.