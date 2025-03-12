Iftar held as part of Sree Ramavillyam Kazhakam temple festival in Kerala's Trikaripur

KASARAGOD: The Iftar held at the Sree Ramavillyam Kazhakam Temple festival in Trikaripur marks a significant step towards fostering communal harmony in the district. It was organized during Perumkaliyatam, a grand event being celebrated after a long gap of 25 years, bringing together people from different communities in a rare display of unity and cultural integration.

In a spirit of shared celebration, the temple decided to host Iftar, as the Perumkaliyatam overlapped with the Ramadan fast. The Iftar was held on March 3 at the food supply hall within the temple premises, where prayers were also conducted as part of the gathering.

Pradeep Kumar, the media convenor of Perumkaliyatam, stated that members of the Islamic community had played a significant role in the previous Perumkaliyatam, actively participating in the temple festival committee and taking part in the Annadanam (food donation). However, since this year both the fasting period and the festival coincided on the same date, the decision was made to organize an Iftar as part of Perumkaliyatam. He emphasized that communal harmony remains the cornerstone of the festival’s success.