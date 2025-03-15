Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala demands disbanding of SFI, targets CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday accused the Students' Federation of India (SFI) of being behind the widespread drug distribution in Kerala's colleges and hostels.

He further accused CM Pinarayi Vijayan of "encouraging" the SFI and demanded the disbanding of the student organization affiliated with the ruling CPI(M).

The Congress's sharp reaction came in the wake of police seizing two kilograms of ganja from the men's hostel of a Government Polytechnic College in Kalamassery, Kochi, on Thursday night and arresting three students.

The CPI(M) strongly rejected the charges, stating that there is an agenda to eliminate the SFI.

The incident triggered a blame game among student outfit leaders, including those from the Kerala Students' Union (KSU) and the SFI, over the alleged involvement of their activists in the crime.

The Congress leadership has alleged that SFI leaders were involved in the ganja seizure case and that the left-wing student outfit plays a key role in the spread of drugs across campuses.

Speaking to reporters, former minister Ramesh Chennithala said, "SFI is mainly responsible for the widespread drug consumption in Kerala, which is why they should be disbanded and that CM Vijayan is giving them full encouragement".