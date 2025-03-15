Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala demands disbanding of SFI, targets CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday accused the Students' Federation of India (SFI) of being behind the widespread drug distribution in Kerala's colleges and hostels.
He further accused CM Pinarayi Vijayan of "encouraging" the SFI and demanded the disbanding of the student organization affiliated with the ruling CPI(M).
The Congress's sharp reaction came in the wake of police seizing two kilograms of ganja from the men's hostel of a Government Polytechnic College in Kalamassery, Kochi, on Thursday night and arresting three students.
The CPI(M) strongly rejected the charges, stating that there is an agenda to eliminate the SFI.
The incident triggered a blame game among student outfit leaders, including those from the Kerala Students' Union (KSU) and the SFI, over the alleged involvement of their activists in the crime.
The Congress leadership has alleged that SFI leaders were involved in the ganja seizure case and that the left-wing student outfit plays a key role in the spread of drugs across campuses.
Speaking to reporters, former minister Ramesh Chennithala said, "SFI is mainly responsible for the widespread drug consumption in Kerala, which is why they should be disbanded and that CM Vijayan is giving them full encouragement".
Chennithala questioned why Vijayan, who has ruled Kerala for the past nine years, has "failed" to control the drug mafia.
Lauding the police for their raid at the college hostel in Kalamassery, he stated that if similar stringent measures were implemented across the state, the drug mafia could be completely eradicated.
Targeting the CM, the Congress leader accused Vijayan of "failing to eliminate" the drug menace from the state.
Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan, also alleged that SFI leaders were involved in the drug trade in several places and were operating as part of the drug mafia's network in Kerala.
Speaking to media in Kochi, he reiterated that the UDF opposition had already pointed out that the drug mafia is receiving political patronage.
"Such groups (drug mafia) are being given political patronage. Youth and student organizations also play a role in this. The leadership should intervene and reform them," he said.
Rejecting the CPI(M)'s criticism of politicising the drug issue, the LoP asked why the opposition should remain silent when an SFI union general secretary was caught in a ganja case.
However, CPI(M) leader and PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas strongly rejected the allegations, stating that certain people have an "agenda" to dismantle the SFI.
He emphasised that this is a time for everyone to unite in the government's fight against the drug menace.
Speaking to reporters, the minister said no progressive outfit should be labelled as a "wholesale dealer" of drugs in the state.
Without directly naming Congress, Riyas also stated that certain people have been calling for the dismantling of the SFI since its inception.
He further urged mature leaders to intervene and correct the attitude of those making allegations against the SFI in this matter.