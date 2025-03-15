Kerala cops nab two Tanzanians from Punjab for alleged drug trafficking

KOZHIKODE: The Kunnamangalam police have arrested two Tanzanian nationals, Davidnteme, 22, and Atka Haruna, 21, from Punjab in an NDPS case registered in January. The police said the accused are wholesalers of drugs to various states in India.

They are students of Computer Science and BBA at Lovely Professional University in Punjab and were staying as paying guests at a home near the college.

On January 21, Ibrahim Musamil, 27, a native of Kasaragod and Ummalathoor Abhinav, 24, a native of Kozhikode, were arrested with 221.89g of MDMA from a tourist home in Karanthur, Kunnamangalam.

On February 4, they were taken to Bengaluru for evidence collection, during which a search was conducted at the lodge where they had stayed and information about the third accused who accompanied them was gathered.

Subsequently, the Kunnamangalam police arrested the third accused, Mohammed Shamil, on February 12 in Mysuru.

A detailed probe revealed that a large amount of money had been transferred to the bank account of a man named David by the accused and that the money was withdrawn in Noida by a woman named Atka Haruna.