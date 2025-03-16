Work on bridge linking Thakazhi, Nedumudi nearing completion

ALAPPUZHA: The construction of Padaharam bridge, linking Thakazhi and Nedumudi panchayats over the Pampa river, is nearing completion. With all major construction activities completed, preparations are in full swing to dedicate the bridge to the public by April.

This is the first pathway bridge constructed in the state with an aim to enhance the tourism potential of the region.

The bridge is part of the Karuvatta-Kuppappuram Road and serves as a crucial link between the Alappuzha-Changanassery Road (AC Road) and the Ambalapuzha-Tiruvalla Road.

The project, initiated under the 2016-17 budget and funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), is overseen by the Kerala Road Fund Board. The construction cost is estimated at Rs 63.35 crore.

“The final stages of work, including finishing touches on the approach roads and painting, are currently going on. The bridge spans a total length of 453m, consisting of three central spans of 45m, six spans of 35m, and nine spans of 12m each,” said an official.

The bridge is set to become a lifeline for Kuttanad, not only for its connectivity but also for its unique design features. Unlike conventional bridges, the Padaharam bridge includes pedestrian pathways (walkways) on both sides beneath the main deck, each spanning 1.70m in width. The main deck road above is 7.5m wide, making this the first bridge in Kerala designed with a separate upper-level roadway and lower-level pedestrian paths.

Another remarkable feature of the bridge is its eight watchtowers, designed in the traditional Kerala architectural style. These towers provide visitors a panoramic view of the Kuttanad paddy fields and the serene beauty of the Pampa river.

In the future, when the Champakulam and Nedumudi-Karuvatta roads are interconnected, the bridge will serve as a bypass route, providing seamless connectivity from AC Road to the Ambalapuzha-Tiruvalla state highway via Champakulam.