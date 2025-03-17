Omallur farm fair: Portal to timeless agricultural heritage

PATHANAMTHITTA: In the Central Travancore region, where tradition unfolds a timeless agricultural heritage, the Omallur Vayal Vanibham, or farm fair, is a reminder of ancient life and culture.

The month-long extravaganza, steeped in history and brimming with local charm, is more than just a trade fair: it’s a living narrative of the district’s enduring links, that extended from nearby areas such as Kollam, Alappuzha, and Kottayam to Tamil Nadu state.

“Vayal Vanibham is a nostalgic experience. The fair will take you to a period when there was only bullock carts for travel. The fair is believed to be between 500 and 600 years old. This was the main trade hub of the region, which extended up to the border villages of Tamil Nadu. There is much folklore associated with the fair,” Omallur panchayat president Johnson Vilavinal said.

The fair primarily dealt with the sale of cattle and local farm produce. Quality seeds were also in demand. The event begins on the first day of the Malayalam month of Meenam, said N Midhun, an organiser. Health Minister Veena George inaugurated the latest edition on Saturday. “A museum will be set up to enable future generations to see and understand the history of the fair,” the minister said.

The fair began with a procession, bearing a lamp, from Thekkevayal, in Velinelloor panchayat, in Kollam. This will later be welcomed in Omallur, where the lamp will be lit under a symbolic pala tree, also known as devil’s tree. According to legend, a gigantic bull freed itself and ran towards Omallur from Thekkevayal area. The animal was, however, restrained by a farmer in Omallur by tying it to a pala tree. Later, the spot started hosting a cattle and farm fair, which eventually morphed into the Vayal Vanibham.

From elephant yam and colocasia to yam and a variety of tubers, this year’s fair offers a glimpse into the region’s bounty. Adding to the allure are saplings of fruit and vegetable plants, alongside vibrant garden species.

The event also serves as a showcase of traditional craftsmanship. Stalls brim with earthenware, tools, and rare pans made from the unique black soil of Thanjavur. Visitors can browse through heritage items such as para and nazhi--traditional measuring tools--besides vegetable knives, grindstones, and agricultural implements that echo the simplicity and ingenuity of yesteryear.