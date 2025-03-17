T R Raghunathan elected CPM Kottayam district secretary

KOTTAYAM: T R Raghunathan has been elected the CPM Kottayam district secretary. The party district committee that met on Sunday unanimously elected him.

Raghunathan was earlier inducted into the CPM state committee during the party’s state conference in Kollam. He currently serves as the district secretary and state vice-pres ident of the CITU, and chairman of the Kottayam Cooperative Urban Bank.

A native of Arumanoor near Ayarkunnam, Raghunathan began his political journey through SFI, serving as the unit secretary at Baselios College, Kottayam. He later became the district president of DYFI and also served as the president of the Pallom block panchayat.

With over three decades of experience in the trade union sector, his expertise played a key role in his elevation to the position of CPM district secretary. Raghunathan is the only new member from Kottayam district to be included in the CPM state committee.

Currently, K Anilkumar is a member of the state committee, while V N Vasavan is part of the party state secretariat.