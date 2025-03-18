Congress chalks out strategy to counter CM Pinarayi Vijayan's public relations narrative

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Perceiving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s interview to a television channel as a prelude to a series of interviews/press conferences aimed at lifting the government’s image, the Congress in Kerala on Monday decided to bring out a counter narrative.

At a meeting attended by KPCC office bearers and DCC presidents – the first such gathering of top leaders after a long time – at Indira Bhavan, it was concluded that since the government had failed to end widespread use of synthetic drugs among youths and the violence, the CM and LDF government were going for a public relations stunt as cover-up.

The leaders said the Congress and UDF should focus on the government’s failure in the last eight years that had allegedly led to the rise in drug use and resulting violence.

It was also decided to project the CM’s meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman as the formation of a CPM-BJP nexus ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. KPCC chief K Sudhakaran alleged that the governor was implementing the BJP’s agenda in Kerala.

At the meeting, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan told leaders not to air internal issues between leaders as well as organisational issues in public.