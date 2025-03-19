Kerala government to celebrate fourth anniversary in grand manner in April, May

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government is all set to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the government in a grand manner. A cabinet meeting held on March 18 decided to conduct the celebrations in April and May.

A series of events will be organised at the local self-government institution level, district level, and state level. The chief minister will participate in events across all districts.

The programme will begin in Kasaragod on April 21 and conclude in Thiruvananthapuram on May 21. Meetings will be organised with beneficiaries of various government schemes and prominent personalities.

Also, district-level exhibitions and trade fairs exhibiting the government's developmental and welfare initiatives will be held for a week.

District-Level Meetings

• April 21- Kasaragod

• April 22- Wayanad

• April 24- Pathanamthitta

• April 28- Idukki

• April 29- Kottayam

• May 5- Palakkad

• May 6- Kollam