Kerala government to celebrate fourth anniversary in grand manner in April, May

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government is all set to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the government in a grand manner. A cabinet meeting held on March 18 decided to conduct the celebrations in April and May.
A series of events will be organised at the local self-government institution level, district level, and state level. The chief minister will participate in events across all districts.
The programme will begin in Kasaragod on April 21 and conclude in Thiruvananthapuram on May 21. Meetings will be organised with beneficiaries of various government schemes and prominent personalities.
Also, district-level exhibitions and trade fairs exhibiting the government's developmental and welfare initiatives will be held for a week.
District-Level Meetings
• April 21- Kasaragod
• April 22- Wayanad
• April 24- Pathanamthitta
• April 28- Idukki
• April 29- Kottayam
• May 5- Palakkad
• May 6- Kollam
• May 7- Ernakulam
• May 12- Malappuram
• May 13- Kozhikode
• May 14- Kannur
• May 19- Alappuzha
• May 20- Thrissur
• May 21- Thiruvananthapuram
State-level public events will also be organised in addition to these events.
Discussions will be held with various groups under the leadership of respective departments, including youth (Youth Welfare Department), women (Women Development Department), Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST Department), cultural figures (Cultural Affairs Department), professional students and researchers (Higher Education and Health Departments), and professionals (Science & Technology Department).
State-Level Meetings
• May 3- Youth Welfare - Kozhikode
• May 4- Women Development-Ernakulam
• May 10- Culture - Thrissur
• May 11- Higher Education - Kottayam
• May 17- Professionals' Discussion - Thiruvananthapuram
• May 18- SC/ST Welfare - Palakkad
In addition to exhibitions, discussions, sports competitions, and other programmes will also be conducted.
For the smooth execution of the events, district-level organising committees will be formed, with the respective district minister as chairman and the district collector as the general convener. The chief secretary has been assigned to issue necessary guidelines and oversee further actions.
Regional Review Meetings
To make governance achievements more accessible to the public and ensure the timely completion of development projects, regional review meetings will be held under the leadership of the chief minister.
These meetings will also identify and resolve obstacles in ongoing development projects. Four such meetings will be held in May.
The chief minister, along with ministers, the chief secretary, department secretaries and heads of departments will evaluate the progress of developmental initiatives in various districts.
Any administrative or technical challenges will be identified and addressed.
These meetings will be a continuation of the regional review meetings conducted in September and October 2023.
Issues from the 2023 review meetings that remain unresolved, major developmental projects raised by MLAs during the meeting with the chief minister, constituency-level projects planned as part of the 'Nava Kerala Sabha', and the rehabilitation of rural roads will be discussed in the regional review meetings.
The progress of government initiatives such as extreme poverty eradication, the Nava Keralam Mission (including LIFE, Aardram, the Public Education Protection Campaign, and the Haritha Kerala Mission), and the Malinya Muktha Nava Keralam programme will also be evaluated.
Schedule for Regional Review Meetings
• May 8- Palakkad (Palakkad, Malappuram, Thrissur)
• May 15- Thiruvananthapuram (Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta)
• May 26- Kannur (Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode)
• May 29 - Kottayam (Ernakulam, Idukki, Alappuzha, Kottayam)
The chief secretary has been entrusted with issuing guidelines and coordinating the organisation of these review meetings.
The district collectors of the respective regions will be responsible for conducting the meetings. The Electronics and IT Department Secretary has also been tasked with developing the necessary software for managing the review process.