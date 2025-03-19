The Malayali flying the Communist flag in London

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: USSR, the erstwhile homeland of Communist revolution may be a Jurassic Park for the rest of the world, but not for the average Malayali.

Kerala had the first democratically elected Communist government in the world. Marx, Engels and Lenin still matter a lot to Communist Malayalis who are sure to be gladdened by good news from England. It was where Karl Marx spent his last years and wrote seminal works including the three volumes of Das Kapital and the The Communist Manifesto along with Friedrich Engels.

Now, Janesh Nair a native of Kottayam, Kidangoor has been elected secretary in that very same England of the ‘Association of Indian Communists’ (AIC) an international wing of the CPM. Janesh is the first Malayali to be elected to this post. The AIC has members from England and Ireland.

Janesh was elected in the 20th conference of the AIC held at Southall in London on March 15-16, in which 116 delegates from England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland attended. Till date, this post has been occupied by the Indian diaspora from Punjab and other North Indian states.

Janesh is a staunch SFI, DYFI and CPM party member from Kidangoor where he spent his youth, he settled in England in 2003.

Speaking to The New Indian Express from London, he said that despite limitations, the party unit has successfully carried out several anti-racist campaigns there and organised a protest in front of the Indian High Commission in support of the farmer's protest held in India.

"When I came here, I didn't know that there was a party unit of the CPM in London. Hence, we formed a few progressive forums with like-minded people. It was in 2011-12 that I took membership in the AIC. Now we have 28 units in England alone," said Janesh who works as a Surgical Practitioner at Manchester Foundation Trust Hospital.