49-year-old shot dead in Kerala; suspect held

KANNUR: A 49-year-old man was shot dead at a house under construction at Kaithapram around 7.30 pm on Thursday. The victim, identified as Radhakrishnan, a local resident, was killed in his own under-construction house. The police have arrested the accused, Santhosh, a native of Perumbadavu, in connection with the incident. Hearing the gunshot, nearby residents reached the scene and found Radhakrishnan lying in a pool of blood.

They immediately alerted the police, who arrived at the spot and shifted the victim to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead. When the police reached the scene, Santhosh, who was under the influence of alcohol, was found standing near the house. He was taken into custody. Santhosh owns a licensed gun and has received training in shooting.

He is also an empanelled member under the panchayat to shoot wild boars. Preliminary investigations suggest that personal issues may have led to the murder. The police have launched efforts to recover the gun.