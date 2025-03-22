Kerala to ink MoU with Cuba on healthcare, research

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has strengthened its healthcare and medical research collaboration with Cuba following discussions held in New Delhi. Health Minister Veena George met with Cuban First Deputy Health Minister Tania Margarita Cruz Hernández and a Cuban delegation on Thursday to advance the partnership.

According to Veena, the collaboration is set to bring significant advancements to the state’s health sector. Cuban expertise in research will be integrated with the approval of the Centre, ICMR, and DCGA. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard is expected to be signed by April.

The decision to partner with Cuba’s research sector in four key health areas was made after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s visit to the country in 2023. The collaboration will focus on developing a triple-negative breast cancer vaccine, a lung cancer vaccine, treatment for diabetic foot ulcers, a dengue vaccine, and therapies for neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.

The Institute of Advanced Virology in Thonnakkal, Thiruvanathapuram, will lead the vaccine development using Cuban technology. Research on cancer will be conducted in collaboration with Malabar Cancer Centre, diabetic foot treatment with Thrissur and Kozhikode Medical Colleges, and Alzheimer’s treatment with Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.