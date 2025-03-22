Minor’s rape: Kerala High Court dismisses bail petition of lawyer

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a lawyer accused of raping a minor girl in a hotel in Kozhenchery in 2024. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said that after going through the statement of the victim (if it is correct), a human being cannot complete reading it without tears in their eyes as the allegation is that the petitioner abused a minor girl without her consent.

According to the prosecution, 58-year-old Noushad of Malappuram, a lawyer, gave alcohol to the victim and thereafter, committed rape on the minor girl. “If the facts are correct, it is a shame to the profession. Such a person is not entitled to any discretionary relief from this court,” said the single judge.

According to the petitioner, Noushad, if the High Court rejected the bail application, that would affect his future and reputation. Even if the petitioner is finally acquitted after trial by a competent court, the damage caused to the petitioner at this stage cannot be compensated. This is a false case foisted against the petitioner, claimed his counsel.