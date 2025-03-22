Wayanad project deadline: Kerala HC pulls up Centre for not informing details

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday criticised the Union government for not filing an affidavit on the question of the extension of March 31 deadline, fixed for completion of the projects undertaken in connection with the rehabilitation of the landslide-affected victims, using the Centre’s financial assistance. The court on March 3 had directed the Centre to decide whether the deadline could be extended.

The court expressed displeasure while considering the suo motu case registered in connection with the Wayanad landslide.

The court orally observed that the Centre could not take lightly the court’s directive. The Centre was muddying the water and trying to fish out of it. “We have only asked for a confirmation regarding the extension of the date,” said the court.

The Union government counsel submitted that he had received intimation from the Centre that the deadline for the completion of the projects had been extended to December 31, 2025. Counsel informed the court that the decision was taken in this regard on March 19. However, he could not file an affidavit clarifying the issue as he was informed only on Friday. Hence he sought more time to file an affidavit.

The court also orally observed that if the officials sitting in Delhi thought that they could wangle more time from the court, they were sadly mistaken.

The court specifically directed the Centre to file an affidavit by March 24. The court also asked the Centre to inform the court about the decision taken by the Centre on the recommendation of the State Level Banking Committee’s recommendations on waiving the loan taken by the survivors.

When the court asked about the debris removal plan, Sekhar Lukose Kuriakose, Member Secretary, KSDMA, replied that the debris removal process will prioritise areas with human habitation, including Chooralmala town and uphill region.

The court also asked the state government to inform the court regarding the starting date of the work to remove the debris from the landslide-affected areas.

18 months to clear debris