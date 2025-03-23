Shop staffer assaults boy for trying on too many clothes in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: Police have booked the employee of a textile shop in Thottilpalam, Kozhikode, who on Friday allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old boy seeking to exchange a shirt purchased from the same outlet.

According to Thottilpalam police, Ashwanth, 30, was provoked when the boy tried on different clothes and was still undecided. In a complaint, the boy said he was strangled, shoved and beaten up by the staffer.

The boy, who suffered injuries to the face, later sought treatment at Kuttiady taluk hospital. Ashwanth was booked under sections 126(2),115(2) of the BNS.

The boy and his parents had purchased a shirt from the shop on Thursday. A day later, the boy returned with his mother to exchange the piece of clothing, which they said did not fit. Following the alleged assault, there was a verbal argument between the mother and the employee.

CCTV footage of the attack has surfaced on social media. It shows the child being grabbed by the neck and pushed to an isolated area of the shop. Police officers said that they are conducting a through investigation.