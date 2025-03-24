Anuyatra Rhythm: Giving disabled youths a voice and opportunity to express themselves

KOCHI: Arya Prakash is not a professional singer. Yet, the Kannur native’s immense talent has seen her regale audiences with her soulful rendering. In her early 20s, Arya is part of Anuyatra Rhythm, a group for disabled youth that has been providing training and mentoring in various art forms, and providing its members opportunities to perform at events.

An initiative of the Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM), under the department of social justice, Anuyatra Rhythm was formed last December with the intention of empowering talented and skilled youth with disabilities in the state.

As many as 28 differently abled youngsters, including Arya, have been trained in music, dance and other art forms.

“I have not had any training in music. However, I was selected for the group after a screening process. Through the initiative, I got the opportunity to be trained by professional singers and perform with a professional orchestra. Though I have performed on stage, it was the first time I was performing before a huge crowd. For us, the group provides the opportunity to be recognised and identified,” says Arya, who is visually impaired.

Speaking to TNIE, Minister for Social Justice R Bindu said, “There are very talented people among the disabled. We need to help them improve their skills and provide them with opportunities to showcase them. The Anuyatra Rhythm group can help them in that sense. Constituting such groups at the district level can help include more people and organise more events.”

Anuyatra Rhythm was launched with 28 members, which includes those with both physical and mental challenges.

“The aim is to bring people with disabilities into the mainstream of society by providing a better and inclusive space for them and providing them more opportunities to develop and improve their skills. The group is invited to perform at exhibitions and events organised by the state government. The initiative also aims to help members generate revenue,” said an official with the KSSM.

The minister added that a sense of belonging helps in development of the personality. “These youths can create wonders if we train them properly and provide them with opportunities. Anuyatra Rhythm is an opportunity for them to express themselves,” said Bindu.