Indigo flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru cancelled as eagle hits engine during take-off

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An Indigo flight (6E 6629) from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru was cancelled on Monday morning after an eagle hit the engine during take-off at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The incident occurred at 7:30 am when a bald eagle struck the left engine of the aircraft, prompting the pilot to apply the brakes to avoid a potential mishap. The plane was safely taxied back to the maintenance area.

The airline has arranged for another aircraft to continue the flight at 6 pm. The service delay was attributed to ongoing runway maintenance work. Some passengers were relocated to a hotel, while others, living nearby, returned home.