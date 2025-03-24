‘I’ve been sidelined in Congress due to my caste’: MP Kodikunnil Suresh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader and MP Kodikunnil Suresh on Sunday opened up about his grievance of being continuously sidelined within the party due to his dalit identity. The remarks have taken on a political significance amid discussions around leadership change in the party ahead of next year’s assembly election.

“I have had to overcome numerous crises and adverse situations in my life’s journey. Perhaps it is because of who I am that I managed to survive and stand here today,” Kodikunnil said, speaking at the Dalit Progress Conclave organised by the Gandhigramam Project, initiated by senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Chennithala and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan were present on the dais.

In an emotionally charged speech, Kodikunnil said he had even faced discrimination in the electoral race from a reserved constituency. During the last Lok Sabha election, a major debate within and outside the Congress was whether Kodikunnil should contest from Mavelikkara. Despite differing opinions within the state unit, he managed to secure an eighth nomination, largely due to his close ties with party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The poor representation of state leaders at his campaign, unlike in other constituencies, was also a point of discussion at the time.

Responding to the allegations, Satheesan, in his speech, called Kodikunnil a hardworking Congress leader. “He told us that he did not want to contest, but we stood by him. I was the one who insisted that he should contest. Ever since taking up leadership of the party, we have never sidelined him. I have always considered him a dear brother, and he knows that,” he said.