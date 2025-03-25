CAG report shows Kerala’s public sector profits doubled, but major losses persist

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India's latest report on Kerala’s State Public Sector Enterprises (SPSEs) for the financial year ending March 2023 has revealed a significant improvement in profitability.

The combined profits of SPSEs more than doubled to Rs 1,368 crore, up from Rs 654 crore in 2022. The report also highlighted a reduction in losses, which dropped from Rs 4,065 crore in 2022 to Rs 1,873 crore in 2023.

Among the profit-making enterprises, Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEB) recorded the highest profit of Rs 736 crore, accounting for 53.79 per cent of the total sectoral profit. This marks a major turnaround for KSEB, which had reported a net loss of Rs 1,822 crore in the previous year.

Kerala State Financial Enterprises Limited (KSFE) followed with a profit of Rs 105 crore, contributing 7.71 per cent to the overall profit. Three previously loss-making enterprises, Kerala Forest Development Corporation Limited, Oil Palm India Limited, and KSEB, became profitable, signalling a positive shift in financial health.