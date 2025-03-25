Families that work out together shed pounds together: Weight loss study

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Battling obesity and getting rid of a stubborn potbelly isn’t just about appearance -- it’s a fight for better health and a longer life. Yet, despite the well-known benefits of weight loss, many struggle to shed the excess pounds.

The report on a 2015-17 study by the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) -- which was released on Monday -- is sure to shake up the way we think about fighting obesity. Instead of focusing on individuals alone, researchers have found that getting families involved can make a huge difference, offering a promising approach to weight management and long-term health improvement.

The trial, which tracked 1,671 participants across 750 families over two years, found that a comprehensive intervention could make a significant impact on obesity-related health markers like weight, body mass index (BMI), and waist circumference.

The results are impressive. Families that took part in the study saw real improvements in their health. Participants lost an average of 2.6 kg, saw a decrease in body mass index (BMI), and trimmed their waistlines by over 4 cm.

Meanwhile, those in the control group, who didn’t receive the same level of support, gained weight. This family-based model not only prevented diabetes and other non-communicable diseases but also boosted life expectancy by 3-4 years.

A hands-on approach, where trained health workers (ASHAs) visited families regularly, helped them set health goals, and offered practical advice on eating better, getting more exercise, and reducing harmful habits like smoking and drinking.

In comparison, families in the control group received only enhanced usual care, which consisted of basic counselling and annual screenings.

By involving entire families, the intervention created a supportive environment where healthier behaviours were encouraged and sustained. Families, and not just individuals, were encouraged to make small, lasting changes together, like adding more fruits and vegetables to their meals, walking more, and cutting back on salt and sugar. These changes weren’t just about individual effort -- they were about creating lasting habits within the family dynamic.