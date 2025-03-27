Kerala High Court convicts five BJP activists in 2015 murder of JD(U) leader in Thrissur

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday found five BJP activists guilty in the case related to the murder of Janata Dal (United) leader PG Deepak at Cherpu, Thrissur, in March 2015.

Earlier, the Thrissur Additional Sessions Court had acquitted 10 BJP workers arrested in the case.

On March 24, 2015, five individuals intercepted Deepak while he was on his way home after closing the shop where he worked. They brutally hacked him to death.

Two others who were with Deepak at the time were seriously injured in the attack. Deepak, who initially worked for the BJP, later switched to the JD(U) and was elevated to the post of mandalam secretary in Nattika, also in Thrissur district. He had also been persuading other BJP workers to join the JD(U).