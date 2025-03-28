Church aggressive, protest for opening Old Aluva-Munnar Road gains momentum

KOCHI: The protest demanding the opening of Old Aluva-Munnar Road passing through the evergreen forests of Pooyamkutty has gained momentum with the Syro-Malabar Church taking an aggressive stand.
A group led by Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, Kothamangalam MLA Antony John and Kothamangalam former bishop Mar George Punnakottil had entered the forest on March 16, demanding that the road be opened. Forest officials booked the protesters for trespassing, saying they destroyed the cross bar erected to stop vehicles and damaged a forest vehicle parked in the area.
However, the decision to book Mar George Punnakottil triggered resentment with members of the Church taking out a torch rally in Kothamangalam town on Wednesday demanding the case against the former bishop be withdrawn and the Old Aluva-Munnar Road opened. The protest, inaugurated by Kothamangalam Bishop Mar George Madathikandathil, was led by MLA Antony, Vicar General Pius Malekandathil, Fr Robin Padinjarekuttu, Sijumon Francis and others.
Meanwhile, a delegation led by Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday demanding to open the road. MLA Antony and Kuttampuzha St Mary’s Church vicar Fr Arun Valiyathazhath were present. Antony said the CM promised to take necessary steps after discussions with stakeholders.
The office of Forest Minister A K Saseendran said the case was pending before the Kerala High Court. As per records, there is no road known as Old Aluva-Munnar Road passing through the Malayattoor reserve forest. “The Neriamangalam-Adimali road was constructed after the Munnar road was washed away in the 1924 floods.
There is another road available for the residents of Kurathikudi passing through Perumbankuthu and Mankulam. The route of the Old Aluva-Munnar Road, as specified by protesters, passes through pristine evergreen forest and is the habitat of wild animals like elephants. Opening a new road through the forest will disturb wildlife and lead to an increase in human-wildlife conflict,” said a senior officer.
Fr Malekandathil said the forest department’s move to file a case against Mar George Punnakottil and 23 other leaders for walking through the 140-year-old road had created unrest among residents. “Residents of the area have been demanding that the road be opened as it would reduce the distance between Kochi and Munnar considerably,” he said.
The Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) had in 2005 cautioned against opening the stretch, considering the environmental sensitivity of the Pooyamkutty forest.