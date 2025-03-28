Media tried to shield real culprits in Walayar case, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOZHIKODE: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused a section of the media in the state of attempting to glorify the real culprits in the Walayar sexual assault case while actively working against the government.

Speaking at the inauguration of Deshabhimani’s new complex in Kozhikode on Thursday, Vijayan criticised media houses for spending significant time attacking the government while protecting those responsible for the crime. He added that after the CBI uncovered the real culprits, these media outlets chose to remain silent on the matter.

“We all know about the Walayar case. Two minor girls were brutally raped in Walayar. The local community was well aware of who was behind the crime. However, the media in our state tried to shield them and instead created a narrative against the government.

Some even went to the extent of fielding one of the accused against me in the assembly elections. But when the truth came out, these media houses conveniently fell silent,” the CM said.