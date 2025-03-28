World raises a toast to Malayali designer’s magnum opus for high-end liquor bottle

PATHANAMTHITTA: In the world of fine spirits, designing the bottle for a high-end whisky that is worth over Rs 10 lakh is as important as the liquor within.
And designing is where Tonnit Thomas, a Malayali designer based in Dubai, shines. For Tonnit, the founder and creative director of Tonnit & Co, crafting the perfect whisky bottle is an art requiring precision, creativity and a deep understanding of the beverage itself.
Hailing from Ranni in Pathanamthitta, Tonnit has nearly 27 years of experience in the designing field. And his designs extend beyond high-end liquor brands to brand development initiatives, including the Dubai Shopping Festival, Summer Surprise, and petroleum companies ENOC and EPCO.
With the design for the bottle of ‘Expedition’, the single malt whisky launched by Amrut Distilleries for its 75th anniversary, Tonnit proved his craftsmanship reflects luxury beverages’ prestige, brand identity and heritage. ‘Expedition’, the single-malt whisky aged for 15 years, was limited to 75 bottles, each costing $12,000 (over Rs 10 lakh). The company spent around 1 lakh Dirham (approximately Rs 23.5 lakh) for the designing of the bottle alone.
“With the initiative of Ashok Chokalingam, Amrut’s Master Distiller, the overall designing process for ‘Expedition’ spanned over two years. It took over six months to design the bottle. We used Glencairn Crystal from Scotland. They carved the brand name in glass,” says Tonnit. The bottles, dedicated to Amrut Distilleries founder J N Radha Krishna, were sold out at the pre-booking stage itself.
Growing up in a hilly hamlet in Central Travancore, Tonnit’s early life was marked by a keen interest in art and design. His elder brother and father, both art enthusiasts, enriched his talents.
After schooling, he secured a degree from College of Fine Arts in Thiruvananthapuram and later took up a career in advertising, with stints at agencies such as Saatchi & Saatchi and Grey Worldwide in India.
However, his move to Dubai in 2002 proved to be the turning point in his career. As the creative director at BPG, under WPP, Tonnit was instrumental in shaping iconic brands such as the Dubai Shopping Festival.
In 2008, Tonnit decided to quit the job and start his own design firm, Tonnit Design. Operating from a small guest bathroom, he built the company into a reputable brand, earning accolades such as the International Luxury Award in Monaco.
His leadership skills and creative vision earned him numerous recognitions, including a spot among Dubai’s Top 100 SME CEOs in 2011, 2013, and 2019. His expertise in communication strategy was instrumental in the Covid vaccination campaign.
In September 2024, Tonnit Design was acquired by GP Inc Group. It marked a new beginning for Tonnit, who has since launched Tonnit & Co, a branding and design firm with multiple business ventures under its umbrella.
He is also a mentor at Colors Art Institute in Dubai, and has co-founded Artry, a platform promoting art and design. For Tonnit, his wife Renu and their three children are his biggest source of inspiration. His elder daughter Olivia is studying politics and economics in the Netherlands, while daughter Ohanna and son Oban (aged 10 years) are in English College, Dubai.