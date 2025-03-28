World raises a toast to Malayali designer’s magnum opus for high-end liquor bottle

PATHANAMTHITTA: In the world of fine spirits, designing the bottle for a high-end whisky that is worth over Rs 10 lakh is as important as the liquor within.

And designing is where Tonnit Thomas, a Malayali designer based in Dubai, shines. For Tonnit, the founder and creative director of Tonnit & Co, crafting the perfect whisky bottle is an art requiring precision, creativity and a deep understanding of the beverage itself.

Hailing from Ranni in Pathanamthitta, Tonnit has nearly 27 years of experience in the designing field. And his designs extend beyond high-end liquor brands to brand development initiatives, including the Dubai Shopping Festival, Summer Surprise, and petroleum companies ENOC and EPCO.

With the design for the bottle of ‘Expedition’, the single malt whisky launched by Amrut Distilleries for its 75th anniversary, Tonnit proved his craftsmanship reflects luxury beverages’ prestige, brand identity and heritage. ‘Expedition’, the single-malt whisky aged for 15 years, was limited to 75 bottles, each costing $12,000 (over Rs 10 lakh). The company spent around 1 lakh Dirham (approximately Rs 23.5 lakh) for the designing of the bottle alone.

“With the initiative of Ashok Chokalingam, Amrut’s Master Distiller, the overall designing process for ‘Expedition’ spanned over two years. It took over six months to design the bottle. We used Glencairn Crystal from Scotland. They carved the brand name in glass,” says Tonnit. The bottles, dedicated to Amrut Distilleries founder J N Radha Krishna, were sold out at the pre-booking stage itself.

Growing up in a hilly hamlet in Central Travancore, Tonnit’s early life was marked by a keen interest in art and design. His elder brother and father, both art enthusiasts, enriched his talents.

After schooling, he secured a degree from College of Fine Arts in Thiruvananthapuram and later took up a career in advertising, with stints at agencies such as Saatchi & Saatchi and Grey Worldwide in India.