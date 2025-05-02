All Indian ships will be transshipped from Vizhinjam port within a year: Karan Adani

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Within one year, India's all transshipment cargo will be handled from Vizhinjam International Seaport as this strategic deep-water maritime project is 'much better equipped, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) managing director Karan Adani said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday officially commissioned the Vizhinjam International Seaport here which was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 8,867 crore.

Currently, 75 per cent of India's transshipment cargo is handled at ports outside India and Indian ports lose up to USD 200-220 million of potential revenue each year on transshipment handling of cargo originating/destined for India.

"Vizhinjam International Seaport is much better equipped. Give us a year, you will see all Indian ships getting transshipped from here," Adani told reporters after the inauguration event.

"Our ultimate goal is to reduce logistics cost by 30 per cent by increasing efficiency and reducing turnaround time."

The Vizhinjam project is intended primarily to bring home the Indian cargo transshipment presently being undertaken at the foreign ports of Singapore, Colombo, Salalah and Dubai.

The project site is the closest and deepest location in India to the international shipping routes.

Middle East - Far East shipping route connecting Europe, Persian Gulf to Far East and International Seuz-Far East Shipping route is only 10 nautical miles away from the international shipping route.

A transshipment port is a kind of transit hub where cargo from one ship is transferred to another ship on the way to its final destination.

Mostly, transshipment happens to transfer smaller cargoes to bigger mother ships which saves shipment cost and time.

Since all the ports in the world are not directly linked, transshipment ports are needed.

Adani said APSEZ is targeting 90 per cent utilisation of the resources.