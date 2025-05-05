Innocent teen picked up, assaulted by cops in Kerala

KOZHIKODE/KOCHI: An 18-year-old youth from Cheruvannur was reportedly beaten up by police after being mistaken for an associate of an accused in an abduction case in Meppayur, in Kozhikode. Adhil P, a student of hospital administration, suffered an injury to his ear in the incident. Adhil filed a complaint with the DGP, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission and Meppayur police.

According to the complaint, Adhil was waiting at the Digital Seva Kendra, near Meppayur police station, last Friday afternoon when plainclothes police officers from Kalamassery in Kochi apprehended him, took him into the station and beat him up. The police team was after an accused in a kidnapping-for-ransom case involving a 22-year-old man from Kalamassery.

On supposedly realising their mistake, officers issued an apology and released Adhil, it said. The police team had been tracking Muhammed Hashir, one of the suspects in the kidnapping of Sourav. As part of their operation to trap Hashir, from Meppayur, the 21-year-old was led to believe that the ransom money was kept in the vicinity of the Seva Kendra.

“I was at the Seva Kendra to procure documents to open a bank account. I noticed Hashir at the location. All of a sudden, a group of police officers in civvies reached there and detained me and another man waiting at the facility, along with Hashir, and led us to the station around 2.40pm,” Adhil told TNIE.