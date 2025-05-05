Innocent teen picked up, assaulted by cops in Kerala

KOZHIKODE/KOCHI: An 18-year-old youth from Cheruvannur was reportedly beaten up by police after being mistaken for an associate of an accused in an abduction case in Meppayur, in Kozhikode. Adhil P, a student of hospital administration, suffered an injury to his ear in the incident. Adhil filed a complaint with the DGP, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission and Meppayur police.
According to the complaint, Adhil was waiting at the Digital Seva Kendra, near Meppayur police station, last Friday afternoon when plainclothes police officers from Kalamassery in Kochi apprehended him, took him into the station and beat him up. The police team was after an accused in a kidnapping-for-ransom case involving a 22-year-old man from Kalamassery.
On supposedly realising their mistake, officers issued an apology and released Adhil, it said. The police team had been tracking Muhammed Hashir, one of the suspects in the kidnapping of Sourav. As part of their operation to trap Hashir, from Meppayur, the 21-year-old was led to believe that the ransom money was kept in the vicinity of the Seva Kendra.
“I was at the Seva Kendra to procure documents to open a bank account. I noticed Hashir at the location. All of a sudden, a group of police officers in civvies reached there and detained me and another man waiting at the facility, along with Hashir, and led us to the station around 2.40pm,” Adhil told TNIE.
‘Despite pleading innocence, officers beat me up’
“Despite pleading innocence, officers beat me up. When they realised the error they apologised and promised to help me open the bank account. They released me around 3.30 pm. The beating left me with severe ear pain and I consulted a doctor the same day. The subsequent scan and tests revealed an injury to the eardrum. I have been advised medication and rest for a month,” Adhil told TNIE.
Meanwhile, Meppayur police, who were also involved in the mission, admitted that it was a mistake on their part. “We had been on the lookout for Hashir. After leading him into our trap, officers wanted to ensure that he does not escape. We took Adhil into custody in the belief that he’s associated with Hashir. We questioned him, but we didn’t assault him,” said E K Shiju, SHO, Meppayur station.
Kalamassery police also admitted to have detained the youth briefly as part of the operation. They, too, categorically denied the assault charge.
“The youth was not harmed in any way. We detained him briefly as he was seen talking to the accused, who had arrived to collect the ransom money. We released him soon after when it became clear that he was not involved,” said Latheef M B, SHO, Kalamassery station.