Akshaya Centre staffer forges NEET hall ticket in Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Pathanamthitta police have arrested an Akshaya Centre employee for allegedly forging a hall ticket of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and handing it to a candidate without his knowledge. Greeshma, of Neyyattinkara, is the arrested person.
The incident came to light when Jeethu, 20, of Parasala, attempted to write the test at the Government HSS in Thykavu, Pathanamthitta, using a fabricated hall ticket.
While officials initially allowed Jeethu to appear for the test, citing a potential clerical error, the forgery was confirmed mid-examination. Authorities halted his test and filed a complaint with the Pathanamthitta police. SI K R Rajesh Kumar registered the FIR on the complaint of NEET exam observer S K Mahesh.
During questioning, it was revealed that Jeethu’s mother had approached Greeshma to handle his NEET application process.
Having failed to submit the application on time, Greeshma allegedly modified the hall ticket of a legitimate candidate from Thiruvananthapuram by altering key details and affixing Jeethu’s photograph.
The document listed Marthoma HSS, Pathanamthitta, as the examination centre, but Jeethu arrived at Thykavu GHSS to write the test.
The fabricated hall ticket was traced back to a computer centre in Karakonam, where it had been printed.
The police collected evidence, including the hard disk from the Akshaya Centre in Neyyattinkara, with assistance of the District Cyber Cell. Greeshma, during interrogation, admitted to the forgery.
The district police chief said a comprehensive investigation is on to ascertain the extent of the forgery and identify any potential accomplices.