CBI takes over probe into Masters Finserv investment scam

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the multi-crore Masters Finserv investment scam.

The investigation was handed over to the CBI from the Crime Branch’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) following the directions of the Kerala High Court.

The CBI registered an FIR on April 20, taking over the probe in 53 cases earlier filed at various police stations across Kochi, Ernakulam Rural, Pathanamthitta, and Palakkad.

The main accused is Abin Varghese of Thrikkakara and his wife Srirenjini. The case has been registered under multiple sections of the IPC and the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act.

According to CBI officials, 41 cases were registered at police stations including Thrikkakara, Palluruthy, Ernakulam South, Maradu, Panangad, Kalamassery, Palarivattom, Ernakulam Central, Ernakulam North, Kadavanthra, Elamakkara, and Infopark.

Nine cases fall under the jurisdiction of Ernakulam Rural Police, two at Palakkad, and one at Thiruvalla.