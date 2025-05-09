6,900 govt officials took part in mock drill in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 6,900 government officials took part in the civil defence mock drill that was held in 163 centres in the state on Wednesday. The drill was held as per the directive of the Union government amid simmering tension with Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. Apart from the government officials, 1,882 civil defence volunteers took part in the drill.

As per the government, most number of drill were held in Kasaragod district (63) followed by Thiruvananthapuram (26). In Ernakulam, mock drills were held in 12 centres and in Pathanamthitta there were 16 centres.

In Thiruvananthapuram, 1,158 officials and 355 civil defence volunteers took part in the drill. The district collectors coordinated the activities in their respective districts. The activities were monitored by a team led by the home secretary from a special control room that was set up at the Secretariat.

The State Disaster Management Authority emergency operation centre too chipped in with assistance.

In Thiruvananthapuram, mock drills were held in the Secretariat, Legislative Assembly, central railway station, Lulu mall, Technopark, Vikas Bhavan, medical college, KSRTC central bus station and VSSC Thumba.

The details of the drill will be collated and forwarded to the Centre.