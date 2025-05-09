Wedding in Malappuram turns special with anti-terrorism and anti-extremism pledge

MALAPPURAM: On the day of Operation Sindoor, a wedding in Kalikavu, Malappuram district, witnessed an event in which the bride and the groom took an anti-terrorism oath and turned the ceremony even more special.

Muhammed Hisham of Karuvarakund and Nidha Sherin of Valanchira took the ‘The oath of love’, as they described, against the Pahalgam terror attack, religious extremism, and drug abuse and made their wedding more memorable.

It was the bride’s uncle, Basheer Valanchira, who initiated the idea and the couple wholeheartedly accepted it.

The couple’s friends and relatives, including Vandoor MLA A P Anilkumar, also joined them in taking the pledge “India is my country and I will not tolerate or support anything that tries to destroy the integrity of the country. We should fight fascism and communalism which are also threat to the progress of our nation. The usage of drugs is another big threat to the society.”

“The day was very precious for us, and also for the nation. So we thought of giving a good message to the society”, the newly wedded couple told TNIE.

“I used to conduct classes for people on different social issues, including the usage of drugs. I shared the idea with both families and they were happy to do that. But at that time Pahalgam terror attack happened, so we thought the pledge should be against terrorism as well. Accidently, Operation Sindoor happened on the day of their wedding”, Basheer Valanchira, a former panchayat member of Chokkad, told TNIE.