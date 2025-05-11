Kerala excise dept battling severe resource crunch amid anti-drug operations

KOCHI: In the face of extensive operations to curb drug abuse and narcotics trafficking in the state, the excise department, the nodal agency handling such cases, is grappling with severe shortage of manpower and other resources. Even when it receives tip-offs on Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) activities, the department often relies on other law enforcement agencies, including the police, to track suspects and gather crucial data.

“We carry out numerous raids and operations to tackle drug-related offences. But in most cases, we rely heavily on police and other agencies to trace suspects and gather vital data due to outdated technology and limited resources,” an excise officer said on condition of anonymity. At times, other agencies carry out seizures and apprehensions based on those tip-offs, he said.

For instance, when the department needs a suspect’s call records or digital footprint, it must send a formal request to the superintendent of police or approach the cyber cell. This process often takes up to 24 hours, during which time the accused may flee the state. By contrast, the police force can access the same information within 5-10 minutes, the officer added.

Ernakulam assistant excise commissioner Suresh M said, “Although we are actively participating in Operation Clean Slate, the state initiative against drug trafficking, the department continues to struggle due to inadequate technology and workforce.” He highlighted the acute shortage of drivers for night-time patrols. Still, our officers carry out their responsibilities with sincerity, and the results speak for themselves, he added.Addressing the burden of workload, Suresh pointed out that while officers are entitled to 20 casual leaves annually, in addition to weekly offs and public holidays, staff shortage often makes it impossible to avail leave.

On a positive note, he emphasised that there is no shortage of vehicles in the department, as new two- and four-wheelers are added each year.