Stop overconsuming content on India-Pakistan conflict to avoid anxiety: Experts

KOCHI: With the conflict between India and Pakistan threatening to escalate, there is a lot of information and misinformation circulating in the media and on social media. However, health experts warn that round-the-clock consumption of news and visuals of the hostilities can have a negative impact on the mental health of people, particularly children and the elderly, causing anxiety and insomnia. They are calling on the public to refrain from overindulging and spreading related content to prevent conflict anxiety.

“Just like Covid-19, precautions should be taken to deal with a war-like situation. Consumption of misinformation and content related to the conflict can lead to anxiety. It may even affect the ability of people to act and implement precautions,” said Dr C J John, a Kochi-based psychiatrist.

The misinformation can create a deeper impact, especially in children and the senior population, who are more vulnerable. “Children are not aware of the realities on the ground. So they may panic, thinking that it would consume them all. The elderly are not used to the information-overload. Thus, they may take the information seriously, which will end up affecting their mental health,” said Dr Arun B Nair, associate professor of psychiatry at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

Family members should constantly reassure children, the elderly, and those who are susceptible to anxiety disorders. “We need to support them. They should not be watching news and visuals constantly. We need to cut down on misinformation. Listening to daily briefings or advisories issued by the government can help understand developments. It helps in adhering to instructions,” he said.

With the exchange of hostilities occurring mostly after sundown, watching news and visuals late at night can affect sleep, leading to stress and anxiety issues. “Some may experience panic attacks, sudden and intense restlessness, breathlessness, sweating, and a feeling of losing their mind. It may persist for 10-15 minutes and occur repeatedly. This can result in insomnia,” Dr Arun said.

He added that youngsters and people who actively engage on social media should refrain from spreading misinformation. “Though the conflict is a new experience for youngsters, they are aware of what is happening with Israel, Gaza and Ukraine. So, there is some desensitisation happening. Do not spread messages harming the state and affecting communal harmony,” he emphasised.