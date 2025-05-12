Kerala farmer grafts 80 mango varieties onto a single tree

KOZHIKODE: Every summer, as the scent of ripe mangoes fills the air in Karuthaparamba village, one house stands out — not for its architecture, but for what grows in its yard. Step through the gates of Poyiil Abdurahman’s home and you enter a world where borders dissolve, and mangoes from around the globe thrive together — on a single tree.
Yes, one tree. And on it, grows more than 80 different varieties of mangoes — from Kerala’s own Chandrakaran and Kilichundan to Thailand’s Nam Dok Mai, the American Red Palmer, Indonesia’s Grampoo, and even the golden king of Chakapat.
The man behind this marvel is 59-year-old Abdu, a soft-spoken former expatriate whose quiet determination and obsession with mangoes have turned him into a local legend. “I’ve grafted over 125 varieties onto this one tree. Eighty met with success. I go a little crazy when it comes to mangoes,” says Abdu. “There’s nothing in this world that can replace the goodness of a mango.”
His journey started during his 15-year stint as an expatriate, when he found ways to stay connected to farming. After returning home, he began focusing more seriously on mango cultivation.
His passion took him across states and countries, collecting mango varieties like precious gems. His friend Jijo brought branches from Bahrain. Others came from Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, and Cambodia.
But Abdu’s farm is not limited to mangoes. With over 125 other fruit varieties, it is a tribute to biodiversity and sustainable agriculture. “Twenty percent of the fruit is left for birds and bats. Only the rest is harvested. This is nature’s share,” he says.
Harvest day at Abdu’s home is festive. Friends, farmers, and curious visitors from across the state flock to taste and learn.
“It’s not just about eating mangoes — it’s an education,” says Dr Faiz, a mango enthusiast from Wayanad. “Abdu is a walking encyclopaedia. His passion should be celebrated.”
Hameedali, a noted environmentalist and teacher, remarks, “Every Keralite dreams of having all mango varieties in one garden. Abdu has made that dream come true with just a single tree.”