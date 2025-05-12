Transfer of vigilance director at ‘crucial juncture’ raises eyebrows

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government on May 9 transferred or reassigned duties of several IPS officers. Among them was Yogesh Gupta, the director of the vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (VACB), who was shifted to the fire and rescue services department.

Gupta’s transfer came when the bureau was in the middle of something. It had recommended dismissal of a forest official caught taking bribery. Not just that. Sources said the bureau wanted FIRs registered against former Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya for allegedly helping a benami firm get government contracts.

The VACB had even sought government nod to probe the corruption plaguing a few public sector companies and alerted authorities about financial discrepancies in government departments, including mining and geology. In the middle of these developments, which could have given the state government a few headaches, the VACB head was transferred, sources in the VACB told TNIE.

The sources said since his posting as their director, Gupta had personally trained officers – SP and above – on how to handle financial crimes, including those in cooperative banks. During his nine-month tenure, Gupta led two prolonged training sessions and around eight brief sessions for the officers, mostly on how to map money trail, scrutinising balance sheets, evidence collection and other aspects.

“He was very particular that every allegation we made was backed with evidence. He put the experience he gained while working in the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI to good use and imparted the knowledge to officers,” said a source.