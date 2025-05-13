Phase-I of Science City in Kottayam set to start functioning from May 29

KOTTAYAM/KOCHI: The decade-long wait for the Science City, touted as the first one in South India, is coming to fruition. The construction of the Science Centre, which is the first phase of the project coming up at Kozha near Kuravilangad in Kottayam on 30 acres of land, has been completed and it will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on May 29. The project is being established under the auspices of the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum under the Department of Higher Education.

Besides the Science Centre, the Science City project also envisages a planetarium, motion simulator, augmented reality/virtual reality theatres, musical fountain, light and sound show, astronomical observatory, gardens, visitor facilities, entrance gate and related infrastructure.

A science park and dinosaur enclosure have also been developed, along with a telescope to enable public to dabble in astronomy. The Science Centre building spans 47,147 sq ft, and houses science galleries of Fun Science, Marine Life and Science, Emerging Technology, 3-D theatre, temporary exhibition area, activity centre, seminar hall, conference hall and workshops.

The first phase works are nearing completion, with essential infrastructure such as internal roads, campus electrification, a water supply system, a visitor canteen, and rest room facilities being finalised.

The establishment of the Science Centre was projected to cost Rs 14.5 crore in 2015, with equal financial contributions from both the Central and state governments.