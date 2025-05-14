Congress high command gives free hand for KPCC rejig

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress high command has given a free hand to the new KPCC leadership led by Sunny Joseph to select its own team ahead of the two decisive elections in the state.

The AICC has also asked the state leadership to prepare a draft list of KPCC office-bearers and new executive members and submit it to the high command. The AICC reportedly told the leaders that they would approve the list, sources close to the high command told TNIE.

A meeting was held on Tuesday attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Opposition leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal, Deepa Dasmunsi, KPCC president Sunny Joseph, UDF convener Adoor Prakash, working presidents A P Anil Kumar, P C Vishnunadh and Shafi Parambil. CWC members Ramesh Chennithala, Kodikunnil Suresh, Shashi Tharoor, leader of opposition V D Satheesan and M M Hassan also attended the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi and Kharge asked the new KPCC leadership to work united. They also guaranteed the new state leadership all its support. Rahul reportedly told the leaders that a conducive situation exists in Kerala in favour of the UDF. “A new team consisting of youngsters and experienced leaders has been appointed. If the party performs well, the UDF will definitely come to power,” he said.