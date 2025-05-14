Man-wildlife conflict: Kerala government revises norms, kin of victims to get Rs 10L

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has revised the guidelines for giving compensation to kin of human-wildlife conflicts from the State Disaster Response Fund and the own fund of the forest department. This follows the government’s declaration of man- animal conflicts as state specific disaster.

As per the new guidelines, the kin of people dying in wild animal attacks, including outside forest area, will receive a total of Rs 10 lakh as compensation – Rs 4 lakh from the SDRF and Rs 6 lakh from the forest department.

This will be applicable in case of people dying while engaged in relief activities for the victims of man-animal conflicts and those engaged in preparations to prevent attack.

The kin of those dying from the attack of bees or snakebite, including those outside forest area, will get Rs 4 lakh from the SDRF. This will be applicable to people dying while engaged in providing relief to the victims of man-animal conflicts and while engaged in prevention activities.

For people who have a 40-60% disability or loss of one hand, leg or eye, a total of Rs 2 lakh will be provided as compensation. Of this, Rs 74,000 will be given from the SDRF and Rs 1.26 lakh from the forest department’s fund. This will be given to attacks both inside the forest and outside.

Also, the kin of people dying while engaged in relief work for victims of man-animal conflicts and while engaged in prevention activities will be eligible for the compensation.

In case of over 60% disability, loss of one hand, leg or eye, Rs 2.50 lakh compensation will be given from the SDRF. In the case of people who suffer serious injuries wherein they spend over one week in hospital, the Rs 16,000 compensation will be given from SDRF.

People who get assistance under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, except scheduled tribes, will not be eligible for this assistance. Rs 5,400 will be provided to people who require hospitalisation of less than one week.

Again, people who get assistance under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, except scheduled tribes, will not be eligible for this assistance. Rs 2,500 assistance will be given from the SDRF to families whose houses come under attack fully or partially.

COMPENSATION

Compensation for deaths inside and outside forest

Rs 10 lakh for death due to wild animal attack

Rs 4 lakh for death due to bee attack or snakebite

Rs 2 lakh: 40-60% disability