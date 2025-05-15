Documentary on GROW Vasu’s life of revolt, resilience draws attention on YouTube

KOZHIKODE: “I was truly shocked to realise that even the Naxalite movement had infiltrators, deceivers, and casteist attitudes, and even police agents,” says GROW Vasu, his deeply lined face a map of decades of struggle and resistance, on YouTube. The 94-year-old veteran activist’s remarkable life is now at the centre of a documentary that is steadily drawing public attention.

Released on May 1, the film chronicles the extraordinary journey of Ayinoor Vasu – known widely as GROW Vasu – from a prominent communist leader in Kozhikode to a relentless human rights activist and founder of the GROW (Gwalior Rayons Workers’ Organisation) union, a platform advocating for scheduled castes and tribes and minority communities.

“Vasuettan (brother Vasu) is a familiar figure in Kozhikode. Some know him as Naxal Vasu, others as GROW Vasu, and to some, he’s the umbrella maker,” director Arshaq tells TNIE. “When we thought about making a documentary, he was our natural first choice. Initially, we planned a short video showing him in a heroic light, to quench our fanboy desires. But when we approached him, he insisted it had to be real.”

Work on the documentary began in September 2022 and spanned nearly two years. The team understood the importance of thorough research to capture the depth of Vasu’s life and legacy. “Our biggest source was Vasuettan himself. We first placed a camera in front of him and recorded his recollections. Later, we asked about specific events. Even those we interviewed were carefully chosen, people who had been closely associated with him. The whole process was very organic,” Arshaq says.

The film opens with Kunjikoya, a founding member of the GROW movement, recounting the origins of a union formed for kitchen staff at the Kozhikode medical college hospital, with the help of Vasu. That initiative eventually gave birth to the GROW union.