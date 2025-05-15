Kerala Bar Council acts against lawyer for assaulting junior; arrest pending

KOCHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a strong response to the brutal assault of a junior lawyer, the Bar Council of Kerala (BCK) has decided to initiate suo motu disciplinary proceedings against Advocate Beyline Das, who allegedly attacked 26-year-old junior advocate Shamily Justin inside his office at Vanchiyoor.

In an extraordinary meeting held on Wednesday, the BCK also unanimously decided to restrain Beyline from practising in any court, tribunal, or legal authority until the conclusion of the proceedings.

BCK chairman Advocate Ajith T S said that the decision was taken after reviewing an interim report submitted by a specially constituted sub-committee, along with reports from the Vanchiyoor Bar Association and the formal complaint lodged by the woman lawyer. The resolution will be officially communicated to the Registrar of the Kerala High Court and the district judiciary.