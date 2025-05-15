Kerala police to get Army's ‘horse power’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It seemed ‘neigh’ impossible at one point. However, after two years of paperwork and overcoming challenges such as obtaining the President’s approval, the Kerala Police’s wait to get horses from the Indian Army’s stable for its mounted police wing is about to end.

Kerala’s lone mounted police wing – deployed under the Thiruvananthapuram city police – will receive three thoroughbred horses from the Army’s Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) within two weeks. This is the first time the mounted police is getting horses directly from the Army. Each horse is priced between Rs 6 and Rs 8 lakh.

What makes the thoroughbreds special is their sturdiness, speed, adaptability and agility. Considered a hot-blooded breed, the horses are bold and strong. And since their breeding and training were handled by the Army, they are miles apart from other species in terms of performance, said police sources.

The police had initially sanctioned `54 lakh to purchase eight horses from the Army. However, high demand forced the Army to sanction the sale of only three, all aged between three and four years, the sources said.

The current set of horses was trained at Remount Depot and Training School, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. They will be brought here via train, with trained men from the mounted police unit accompanying them.

Sources said the horses will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram and given a few days to acclimatise, then trained for a few more days before being officially drafted.

“The Army horses are already well-trained. We just need to assess their behaviour after which they will be trained to adapt to our working style,” a source said.

The mounted horse unit is a colonial legacy and the horses are primarily used for night patrols, parades, and ceremonies.