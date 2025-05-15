Seed-ball ‘rain’ to give afforestation a leg-up in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Imagine lakhs of seed balls being air-dropped from the sky, or thousands joining hands to sow crores of seeds across the length and breadth of Kerala.

In a first, the forest department is set to launch a massive initiative across the state to restore Kerala’s natural ecosystem and mitigate human-wildlife conflict.

To be christened Vithoot, the initiative is to be implemented with people’s participation. The department, which has been on the defensive over increasing incidents of wildlife conflicts and human deaths, also plans to win back the masses’ trust with the move.

To be executed somewhat on the lines of a literary campaign, Vithoot has been visualised as a mass movement, where people from different walks of life including school and college students, would come together to identify, prepare and sow seeds. Once the monsoon season sets in, sowing would begin.

Besides people’s participation, technology like drones and helicopters may be used when required. It’s learnt the department has plans to join hands with agencies, including the Air Force, in future for the purpose.

The identification and collection of seeds would begin soon. The plan is to distribute seeds from June to August. Site-specific seeds will be dropped to restore the ecosystem, with special focus on places hit by landslides and wildfire, besides abandoned plantations, open canopies, reservoir catchment areas, those under power lines and portions abandoned by tribals after farming.

The department plans to bring together people to create a micro-climatic region, and extend their contributions to addressing human-wildlife conflict. It is expected to have multiple spin-off benefits towards tackling climate change, contributing to water security, while ensuring the health of forests and availability of food not just for animals, but also humans.