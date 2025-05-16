Kerala launches real-time weather app for early warnings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sudden weather changes are hardly ever good. One moment, it’s sunny outside, and the next it looks like it will rain, heavily. Thankfully, there is a solution — an advanced weather app that offers real-time insights on such changes.

The new mobile app, to be launched by the Institute for Climate Change Studies (ICCS) under the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) this year, can issue early warnings for extreme rainfall and related events, including landslides, thereby allowing, among other things, improved disaster preparedness.

The Kerala Startup Mission is developing an app that will offer location-specific forecasts based on cumulative rainfall, one of the main triggers for rain-related disasters like landslides and floods.

Accurate regional prediction of extreme rainfall events has long been a challenge due to uncertainties in weather model predictions. The new app aims to overcome this by integrating ground-based rainfall observations and satellite data to provide timely and localised alerts.

“Before the massive Wayanad landslides last year, the region experienced several days of extreme rainfall. It’s the cumulative effect that triggers such disasters. Our app will use 15 days of rainfall data from local observatories to send out early warnings based on cumulative rainfall in a given area. This will greatly enhance public preparedness,” said ICCS director K Rajendran.

While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) provides 24-hour rainfall updates and short-term forecasts at present, the new app will go further by offering real-time insights on cumulative rainfall.