Flavour feud! Kerala grower invites mango lovers to settle virtual taste debate

KOZHIKODE: A passionate farmer from Kozhikode finds himself in the middle of an unexpected storm over the taste of a mango grown in his backyard.

The fruit of one of Poyiil Abdurahman’s mango trees has become the subject of a statewide debate, thanks to a viral video posted by a popular vlogger.

An expatriate, Abdurahman started gaining attention on social media after news of him having grafted more than 80 varieties of mango onto a single tree came to light.

The controversy began when a vlogger visited Abdurahman’s home to taste a mango that he proudly claimed was one of the best in the region. While Abdurahman described the fruit as “purely sweet with a honey-like finish,” the vlogger argued it had a distinct “sour-sweet complexity that lingers on the tongue”. The disagreement, captured on camera, quickly went viral.

The mango in question is the Nam Dok Mai, a variety from Thailand. According to Abdurahman, it is similar to the Imam Pasand or Himam Pasand and he always gives the mango a 10 on 10 for taste.

The conflicting opinions sparked a flood of comments, memes, and friendly debates online. Mango enthusiasts and others started giving conflicting thoughts regarding the taste of the mango. What started as a simple fruit tasting has now grown into a full-blown flavour feud — with mango lovers taking sides.